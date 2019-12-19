Demolition is underway at Lincoln Homes in Rock Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Demolition day has come for the Lincoln Homes housing complex in Rock Island's "Old Chicago" neighborhood.

Crews were taking down one row of homes per day in mid-December. The Lincoln Homes were about 65 years old, and falling apart. The demolition was supposed to start sooner, but was pushed back until the gas and electricity could be turned off.

Work was expected to be complete around the start of 2020.

In place of the Lincoln Homes, crews planned to build 46 new housing units over the course of two years. The $13 million project is federally funded and will come with modern upgrades.

