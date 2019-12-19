× City of Fulton approves sale of recreational marijuana come 2020

FULTON, Illinois — The Fulton City Council has approved the sale of recreational marijuana within the city.

The approval came Thursday, December 19 with a 5-3 vote in anticipation of the legalization of recreational pot come January 1, 2020.

Medical marijuana has been in the city since 2016. The State of Illinois hasn’t yet given a license to sell marijuana recreationally within the city.

In a previous report, Mayor Mike Ottens said recreational marijuana could bring in money for the city. He estimated that tax revenue from sales could potentially add up to $200,000.

Next on the docket will be to change the city’s zoning laws.