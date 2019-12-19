City of Fulton approves sale of recreational marijuana come 2020

Posted 8:34 pm, December 19, 2019, by

FULTON, Illinois — The Fulton City Council has approved the sale of recreational marijuana within the city.

The approval came Thursday, December 19 with a 5-3 vote in anticipation of the legalization of recreational pot come January 1, 2020.

Medical marijuana has been in the city since 2016.  The State of Illinois hasn’t yet given a license to sell marijuana recreationally within the city.

In a previous report, Mayor Mike Ottens said recreational marijuana could bring in money for the city.  He estimated that tax revenue from sales could potentially add up to $200,000.

Next on the docket will be to change the city’s zoning laws.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.