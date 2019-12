Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERDALE, Iowa -- Workers at Arconic spent some time packing food baskets for people in need for the holidays.

The employees brought the families and friends to help pack 500 boxes on Thursday, December 19. Those boxes, which are filled with meals, are then given to people in the community.

The boxes include items like fresh fruit, drinks, whole hams, cranberry sauce, and more seasonal goodies.

With all the help, those boxes were expected to be packed up and ready within an hour.