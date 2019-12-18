Silvis passes zoning ordinance to allow cannabis businesses into the city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois -- The City of Silvis is looking into allowing cannabis businesses to set up shop.

On Tuesday, December 17, the city council approved a zoning ordinance allowing different types of recreational marijuana businesses into the city. These include cannabis craft growers, cultivation centers, dispensaries, and more.

The ordinance passed 6-1.

This ordinance change won't take effect until recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois, which will be January 1, 2020.

Related: New Illinois laws 2020: Weed, minimum wage and more