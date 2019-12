× Several local fire departments respond to house fire in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa- Multiple fire departments were battling a house fire on December 18.

According to our team at the scene, Montpelier, Durant, Bluegrass, and Buffalo fire departments were on the scene around 7:15 P.M.

Mid American had cut power to the house and teams were containing flareups.

This situation is breaking, we will update with new information as we receive it.