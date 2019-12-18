WATCH NOW: House Debates and votes on impeachment

Quad City Storm spreads holiday cheer to local hospitalized children

Posted 10:56 am, December 18, 2019, by

BETTENDORF, Iowa-- As the holidays get closer, some local kids aren't able to dream of sugarplums and nutcrackers safe in their own beds so the Quad Cities professional minor league hockey team decided to give them a visit.

Quad City Storm tried to spread some holiday cheer by visiting children at UnityPoint Health in Bettendorf, Iowa Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

Players Tommy Tsicos and Stephen Gaul spent time at the hospital as a way to brighten the kids' day as they face tough times during the holiday season.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.