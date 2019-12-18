Quad City Storm spreads holiday cheer to local hospitalized children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa-- As the holidays get closer, some local kids aren't able to dream of sugarplums and nutcrackers safe in their own beds so the Quad Cities professional minor league hockey team decided to give them a visit.

Quad City Storm tried to spread some holiday cheer by visiting children at UnityPoint Health in Bettendorf, Iowa Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

Players Tommy Tsicos and Stephen Gaul spent time at the hospital as a way to brighten the kids' day as they face tough times during the holiday season.