× Officer who shot man at Fort Madison warehouse identified

(AP) — Authorities have released the name of a Fort Madison officer who fatally shot an armed man at a warehouse.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on Tuesday identified the officer as Cory Brown, a six-year-veteran of the police department.

On the night of Dec. 10, Brown was called to a Scott’s Miracle-Gro warehouse in Fort Madison and encountered a man who was armed with a handgun.

Brown shot the man, identified as 42-year-old Robert Allen Elfgen, of West Point. Elfgen died at a Fort Madison hospital.

Brown is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation of the shooting.