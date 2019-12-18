Officer who shot man at Fort Madison warehouse identified
(AP) — Authorities have released the name of a Fort Madison officer who fatally shot an armed man at a warehouse.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on Tuesday identified the officer as Cory Brown, a six-year-veteran of the police department.
On the night of Dec. 10, Brown was called to a Scott’s Miracle-Gro warehouse in Fort Madison and encountered a man who was armed with a handgun.
Brown shot the man, identified as 42-year-old Robert Allen Elfgen, of West Point. Elfgen died at a Fort Madison hospital.
Brown is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation of the shooting.
40.629763 -91.314535