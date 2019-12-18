GMQC HOLLY JOLLY WEEK: Day 3 Includes Poems, Songs, and a Special Question for Viewers

What does Christmas mean to YOU?

We wanted to know, so we asked you to send in your thoughts and memories to share on Good Morning Quad Cities for Day 3 of Holly Jolly Week. Here is what you said:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For others, Christmas means singing - lots of singing! We were honored to include the First Presbyterian Choir of Davenport into Holly Jolly Week. Under the direction of Matt Bishop, Director of Music, these talented musicians shared two beautiful songs with us:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Finally, Eric read his holiday poems! Every year, he does a fireside chat for us. Enjoy:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DID YOU MISS Day 1 of Holly Jolly Week? Click here!

DID YOU MISS Day 2 of Holly Jolly Week? Click here!

For a sneak peek at what else we have in store for Holly Jolly Week, click here.