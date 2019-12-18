× Former Moline Police Sergeant arrested and charged with theft over $10K and official misconduct

MOLINE, Illinois- A former Moline Police Department Sergeant has been arrested after an investigation alleges he misused a department credit card and a local youth softball bank account.

Police say they arrested David P. Taylor, 42, on Wednesday, December18, around 7:30 A.M., on 2 felony counts of theft and 1 count of official misconduct.

According to the press release, on April 15, Interim Moline Police Department Chief Robert T. Finney contacted the Illinois State Police for help investigating discrepancies in the records of their Official Advanced Funds.

OAF is money used for covert operations such as paying informants and making undercover purchases.

The Moline Police Department fully cooperated with the investigation, reviewing evidence, inventory, equipment, and expenditures. The results of the review identified unauthorized purchases with a department-issued purchase card. A thorough investigation led DCI Agents to a youth baseball team bank account managed exclusively by David P. Taylor, who had resigned from the Moline Police Department in May of 2019.

On December 18, ISP DCI Agents took Taylor into custody in Milan, Illinois, without incident.

Taylor has been charged with theft under $10,000 for misuse of a department credit card, theft over $10,000 but under $100,000 from the youth baseball team bank account, and official misconduct for using his official position as a detective sergeant and range coordinator for his personal gain.

Police say “no other personnel at the moline police department or the youth baseball organization are suspected of any misconduct.”

Taylor is currently being held at the Rock Island County Jail on a $75,000 bond. Special Prosecutor Jonathan Barnard of the Appellate Prosecutor’s Office has been assigned the case at the request of the Rock Island County State’s Attorney.