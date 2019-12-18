× Boost in temperatures on track starting Thursday

The week’s coldest is certainly living up to its billing as temperatures this afternoon have been ranging between 19-25 degrees.

A few clouds will roll through most of the evening and overnight hours. During this period, temperatures will drop briefly around the teens before slowly rising around the lower 20s by sunrise tomorrow as the first signs of a warming pattern develops.

Expect ore sun than clouds on your Thursday with highs around the 40 degree mark. Warmer 40s are still on track to spill in for the rest of the work week including the upcoming weekend! I believe the warmth will peak on Monday with highs around the 50 degree mark!

Daytime highs will only drop in the 40s through Christmas Day as clouds slowly increase during this period. This will eventually lead to some rain not snow toward Christmas Night.

Temperatures for highs in the days to follow will remain above freezing until we get to the end of the month!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

