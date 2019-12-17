Trump angrily objects to impeachment in letter to Pelosi, calls it ‘perversion’

US President Donald Trump arrives to board Air Force One as he departs Joint base Andrews in Maryland on December 14, 2019, for a trip to the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(AP)– President Donald Trump is angrily objecting to the House articles of impeachment, accusing Democrats of “perversion of justice and abuse of power” in their effort to remove him from office.

In a fiery letter Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Trump maintains that he did nothing wrong in seeking foreign investigation of political rivals.

He is attacking Democrats for focusing on impeachment rather than the issues that matter to voters.

Trump claims “more due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials.” The House is expected to vote Wednesday on the impeachment articles.

Read the full letter here.

