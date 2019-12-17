× Thomson Prison has 100+ positions to fill, holds job fair for applicants

THOMSON, Illinois — Thompson Prison is hiring and planned multiple job fairs in an effort to fill more than 100 correctional officers jobs.

Tuesday, December 17 was the second job fair that prison leaders held in a matter of days.

Job fair attendants are offered the opportunity to meet with professionals get on-site application assistance. Applicants should make a USAJOBS profile and apply online ahead of coming to the job fair.

Starting salary for correctional officers at grade levels 5-7 range from $41,868 – $47,661.

Thomson Prison has previously offered sign-on incentives for new correctional officers. The latest incentive deadline ended in September.

The Tuesday job fair was set to run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the AUSP Thomson Training Center at 1100 One Mile Road.

All attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes. Veterans are also asked to bring their DD-214 and VA Disability Letter if applicable.