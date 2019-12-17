× Sub-freezing through Wednesday before warming pattern takes over

Just couldn’t shake these clouds out of the sky throughout most of the area, and the result has been another sub-freezing day with highs in the 20s.

A dry cold front is still on track to slip on through tonight plunging overnight lows in the lower teens. Light breeze overnight as well which will result in wind chills in the single digits by Wednesday morning.

This will lead to temperatures on Wednesday similar to today with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Then the warming begins on Thursday with highs around 40 before warmer 40s take over this upcoming weekend.

The warmest air is penciled in for next Monday and Christmas Eve, Tuesday with highs around 50 degrees!!

The pattern stays dry, too with nothing I see organized until after Christmas Day when the chances appear to be more rain than snow.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

