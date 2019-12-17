Pro Trump impeachment supporters hold rally in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Trump impeachment supporters took the the offices of two local senators to express their support for impeachment.

On Tuesday December 17 a local group held the Nobody Is Above The Law Rally.

The rally was held all across the US as supporters hoped to sway the vote to be held the next day.

The group held the rally at 201 W. 2nd Street in Davenport around 5:30. At the offices of Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, and then will hold the rally below their offices.

