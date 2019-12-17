× Police: Woman accused of murdering Rock Falls man says they were “best friends”

ROCK FALLS, Illinois– A Rock Falls woman is accused of murdering a 53-year-old Rock Falls man who was found dead at a residence Sunday.

After reports of a stabbing, Whiteside County Deputies found Tracy Russell dead on the home’s front porch just before 1:30 a.m. in the 22000 block of Brooks Road in rural Rock Falls on Dec. 15, 2019.

Police determined homicide was the cause of death and within 15 hours found a male and a female suspect, according to a statement from Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker.

Russell was stabbed multiple times and multiple people were allegedly present at the time of his death, the statement said.

Nichole E. Elsesser, 45, was charged with first-degree and second-degree murder.

Elsesser gave a statement to police describing her and Russell as “best friends,” according to Booker.

Elsesser will appear in court for the first time Tuesday, Dec. 17.