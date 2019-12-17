Muscatine theater holds screening of ‘Frozen 2’ aimed at including everyone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa -- A lack of captioning can make enjoying a film at the move theater a tough experience for people in the deaf and hard of hearing community.

That's why Palms 10 in Muscatine held a special screening of Frozen 2 with open captioning.

For 14-year-old 8th-grade student Marissa Lopez, she said sometimes the theater can be more confusing than enchanting.

"It's really hard because they're talking and they're hearing people and I'm not," said Lopez.

This special screening allowed attendees to read along with the movie. And for the music, an interpreter is

There are devices for people to wear that display captioning, but those aren't always the best solution.

"When you're eating and you're chewing, sometimes the goggles will bounce on your face and it makes things difficult to follow," said Carly Armour, who is a mentor for the deaf and hard of hearing community.

"And also the batteries frequently die," said attendee Cassie Alexander. "So if you have to run for a new battery, you'll miss part of the movie."

Advocates of the deaf and hard of hearing community say that open caption screenings are inclusive of everyone.

"I think it's really important that we think about not just having open captions for deaf and hard of hearing kids, but when you think about other people who would benefit from it," said Carly, "(like) older people or people who are just learning English. They would really benefit from having open caption experiences."

Marissa said getting to enjoy this movie with captions is a boost to her self esteem, knowing that she's included.