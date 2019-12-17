× Man admits to selling crack cocaine near playgrounds in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa — A man who admitted to selling crack cocaine near playgrounds has been sentenced to serve more than 15 years in prison.

In July of 2019, 33-year-old Cory Dukes pleaded guilty to distributing cocaine base within 1,000 feet of a protected location, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“In a plea agreement, Dukes admitted to knowingly selling crack cocaine to a confidential informant near two playgrounds in Dubuque, Iowa,” read the statement.

The Dubuque man had been convicted for selling drugs near protected locations three times before, according to the statement.

Dukes was sentenced to serve 188 months, or 15.6 years, in prison. Once he is released, he’ll have to serve six years of supervised release. As of December 2019, Dukes was in the U.S. Marshal’s custody awaiting transport to federal prison.