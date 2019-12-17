× Keys stolen at gunpoint on West Kimberly Road, vehicle found abandoned hours later

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A person who was heading to their vehicle on West Kimberly Road was stopped by someone with a gun who was demanding their keys, said police.

According to a statement from the Davenport Police Department, the victim was leaving a business between N. Sturdevant Street and N. Division Street, about to get in their vehicle. The person with the gun got the victim’s keys and took off.

Police said the armed robber was described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The stolen vehicle was found abandoned about four hours later in the 4200 block of El Rancho Drive, less than a mile away, said police.

There were no reported injuries. If you have any information you’re asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.