Kewanee man attacked by men armed with hatchet

KEWANEE, Illinois-Police say a Kewanee man was attacked by men with a hatchet and had his car stolen.

According to police, on December 14th, around 2:18 A.M, Kewanee Police Officers were dispatched to the area of N. East St. and Railroad Avenue for a robbery and battery.

Officers say the 41-year-old victim, told them that one of two men hit him with a hatchet and then drove his car into an embankment on the northside of Railroad Ave.

Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to call the Kewanee Police Department at 309-853-1911 or Henry County Crimestoppers at 800-227-2324.