It’s crunch time for Christmas deliveries; how to keep yours safe from thieves

MOLINE, Illinois-- Only one week until Christmas Eve, and shoppers are hurrying to make sure stockings are stuffed and presents are wrapped under the tree. The last thing you want is a Grinch or porch pirate to steal Christmas right off your front step.

Here are some tips from ADT, a security company, to keep your packages safe:

Have packages delivered to your work. Schedule deliveries for when you're home. Buddy up with a neighbor and have packages delivered while they're home. Require a signature for drop-offs. Try out a smart locker, like Amazon's. Or... maybe try out a lockbox. Security cameras are also becoming hugely popular.

You can also have many items shipped to brick and mortar stores, like Walmart and Target, to pick up later.

The window for delivery is closing quickly. The cheapest delivery options won't get your presents here in time anymore with UPS, FedEx or the post office. You'll have to pay a little more to get them here for Christmas day.

Amazon's cut-off for free shipping in time for Christmas is Dec. 22.