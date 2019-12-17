× Iowa legend Hayden Fry dies at 90

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Legendary University of Iowa football coach Hayden Fry has died. He was 90.

The University of Iowa’s Hawkeye Twitter page quotes current head coach Kirk Ferentz: Kirk Ferentz who called Fry “a college football icon and an Iowa legend.”

“His Hall of Fame career is well known, but personally, he will always be the man who took a chance on me at the start of my coaching career,” said Ferentz.

Ferentz and his wife sent condolences to Fry’s family and friends.

“Mary and I send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Shirley, their children and the entire Fry family. We hope that Hayden’s legacy of integrity and high character will provide his family comfort during this difficult time.”