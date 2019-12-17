Iowa holds voting webinar for people with disabilities in hopes of increasing turnout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA- People with disabilities had a chance to participate in a voting webinar on December 17. The goal was to help them get ready for the Iowa caucus.

Experts say there's about an 8% voter turnout gap between people with disabilities and those without. They say it's because some don't know how to caucus.

The webinar also taught people how to be good advocates for themselves and the issues they care about. Organizers say it's important for everybody to get involved.

If you missed the webinar, you can see it on the Iowans with disabilities in action website.