In the Kitchen with Fareway: Easy Enchilada Cups

If you need an easy and unique appetizer for your next party, look no further!
On Tuesday, December 17th, Dietitian Whitney Hemmer showed us how to make Enchilada Cups:
INGREDIENTS
1 (10 count) package small tortillas
1 (10 ounce) can enchilada sauce
1 (14.5 ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 (4 ounce) can chopped green chiles
2 cups shredded cooked chicken
½ cup corn
1 cup shredded cheese
¼ cup fresh chopped cilantro
¼ cup sliced green onions
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 350°F
Tuck each tortilla into the cup of a standard-sized muffin tin, making sure to leave room in the middle. Bake for 10 - 12 minutes, then set aside.
Combine enchilada sauce, beans, green chiles, chicken, and corn. Spoon filling mix into tortilla cups. Top with cheese, then bake for an additional 10 - 15 minutes, or until filling is warm and cheese is melted.
Remove from oven and top with cilantro and green onions.
Other filling options: BBQ pork, buffalo chicken, taco, chili