× GMQC HOLLY JOLLY WEEK: Day 2 Features the “Ugliest” Christmas Sweaters in the Quad Cities

They’re so ugly, they’re beautiful… in their own ways.

For Day 2 of Holly Jolly Week on Good Morning Quad Cities, we featured three of the “ugliest” Christmas sweaters submitted to us as part of our Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest.

First though, we revealed our own Ugly Christmas Sweaters. Take a look:

Eric quickly discovered that wearing his sweater during his forecast was going to be a little challenging. Here's what happened when he walked in front of the green screen:

As much as we love our sweaters, nothing compares to the sweaters competing in our Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest. These participants went all out!

There were three finalists, really four. Jordana Pershy was one of the finalists. She came up first. Vikki Davis brought in her boyfriend Kevin Lain to show off their matching outfits, and young girl Emma Steiger came in with bows taped all over her sweater!

1ST PLACE went to Steiger, a young girl from Coal Valley, Illinois.

Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures!

Steiger and her family gets 4 tickets to a QC Storm game and 4 passes to Elevate Trampoline Park in Milan.

