Formula 1 heiress Tamara Ecclestone ‘angry and shaken’ after jewelry theft in London

(CNN) -- Thieves took off with jewelry reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars after raiding the London home of Formula 1 heiress Tamara Ecclestone on Friday.

Police officers attended an address in Palace Green, Kensington just after 11 p.m. local time following reports of a burglary in which a number of items of jewelry were stolen, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police.

"At this time we are investigating this as an isolated burglary and we are retaining an open mind around other lines of inquiry," said Detective Sergeant Matthew Pountney, from Central West Command Unit.

"Police were called by security within the building to three males who had been present inside the property and a fast-paced investigation is underway to locate the suspects and missing items."

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue following the incident, police said.

Ecclestone is known as a model, television presenter and socialite, as well as being the daughter of former Formula 1 Chief Executive Bernie Ecclestone.

"I can sadly confirm there has been a home invasion. Internal security are cooperating with police in this matter," a spokesman for Tamara Ecclestone told the Press Association news agency.

"Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident."

British tabloid The Sun reported that $67 million in jewelry had been stolen by thieves who entered the property and smashed their way into safes hidden in the bedroom Ecclestone shares with husband Jay Rutland.

"Every piece of jewellery in the £70 million mansion is said to have been swiped in a 50-minute raid — just hours after the F1 heiress, 35, left the country for her Christmas holidays," wrote The Sun, citing a neighborhood source.

Rings, earrings and an $107,000 Cartier bangle are among the items stolen, the newspaper said.

"Burglary is a distressing crime and we are keeping the victim up to date with the investigation," said Pountney.

Other famous jewelry heists in recent times include the July 2018 raid in which thieves stole a number of precious royal artifacts from a Swedish church before escaping by speedboat.

In 2015, burglars broke into Hatton Garden Safe Deposit Co. in London before making off with nearly $21.2 million in gems, jewelry and cash.

It was later described in court as the "largest burglary in English legal history."