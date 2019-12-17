Coffee Break: Why you should consider donating blood this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Meteorologist Eric Sorensen took a "Coffee Break" on Tuesday, December 17 at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

The center's public relations manager, Kirby Winn, explained some of the benefits of donating blood, in that it's a life-saving venture. But this season, there's also a financial incentive to donating.

Winn said they're giving away $10 gift cards to donors. Just like a little blood, a little cash goes a long way.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This content is sponsored by the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center