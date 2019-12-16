Woman discovers $37 million deposited into her personal bank account

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dallas (KTVT) -- Ruth Balloon was finishing up her shift at Roma Boots in Dallas. Things got a little more interesting when she decided to check her account at LegacyTexas Bank.

“I was like, ‘wow, we have a lot of money’!”

Ruth’s account had an extra $37,203,337 in it.

Despite her initial hopes, it was not a Christmas miracle.

“I hoped someone really gifted us with that $37-million,” said Balloon.

The first thing she did was take a breath and then tell her husband about it. He then called the bank to ask about the deposit that was clearly too good to be true. Balloon said they were told it was a clerical error. The bank apologized and took back the money.

“I was a millionaire, I have a screen shot of it so I can say that now,” said Balloon. “It’s quite a story.”

She said there was no way she was going to keep the money, but she hopes the bank will give her a reward of some kind.

“A ‘thank you’ reward would be a little bit good. Just for being a good customer and notifying them as soon as possible,” she said.

While her millions were only around for a day and a half, that was enough time for her to think about how she could have spent it.

“First I was going to do 10% tithing. Then I was going to donate some money and then I would have invested in real estate,” she said.

CBS 11 reached out to LegacyTexas Bank about what happened and they gave the following statement: