Watch: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas like you’ve never heard it before

It's a version of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas you may have never heard before.

On Sunday, December 15th, News 8's Angie Sharp read the famous poem by Clement Clark Moore to music, played by the talented musicians of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra's Brass and Percussion Sections. The performance took place during their Holiday Concert at Moline High School.

The arrangement, composed by Anthony DiLorenzo, weaves familiar holiday tunes together and also includes original material as well. It's a new way to enjoy a Christmas tradition, so click the video above and enjoy!