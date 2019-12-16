× Warming trend later this week… Dry stretch heading into Christmas

Might see a glimpse of sun during this afternoon, but overall the clouds will win out today with temperatures just below the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

Skies improving later tonight will promise a chiller night with overnight lows in the teens.

Full sunshine still planned the next couple of days with lower 30s on Tuesday replaced with the week’s coldest and upper 20s on Wednesday.

Starting Thursday, we’re still on track to get a nice boost in temperatures with lower 40s to start the weekend with upper 40s to follow!

All this due in part to a west to east or zonal flow of air during this period. With this mild pacific flow, the main storm track and cold will remain anchored in Canada until after Christmas Day. Not the greatest of news if you’re looking for snow Christmas morning but great news for holiday travelers!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

