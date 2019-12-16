Reward increases to $3,000 for information on abused dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A reward for information on the abuse and neglect of a dog that died during emergency treatment has been upped from $1,000 to $3,000.

The reward was put out by King's Harvest Pet Rescue in Davenport, after receiving an abused dog that was in severe condition. He was found and brought to the shelter on Monday morning, December 9; he was in severe condition with lacerations, bruises, low body, weight, low body temperature and internal wounds.

The shelter named him Emmanuel and tried to treat him, but he died due to internal injuries.

"Due to the generosity of this great community we live in this reward has been increased to $3,000," wrote a spokesperson on the shelter's Facebook page. "Someone out there recognizes this dog and we ask that you do the right thing and speak up."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Scott County Humane Society at 563-388-6655 or the Scott County Sheriff at 563-326-8625.