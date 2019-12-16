Pay it Forward awards 30 years of dedication

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa-- Special Athletes of Clinton County wouldn't be where they are without John Christiansen.

"John just exemplifies the spirit of volunteerism in our community," said Cheryl McCulloh. McCulloh has been working with John through United Way since the beginning.

Christiansen has been mentoring special athletes on and off the court for the last 30 years.

"He's there for them. He takes texts and phone calls from them all overs of the day and night," said McCulloh.

Building unique relationships with the players and the community he serves.

"There are a lot of people in this community with disabilities and what he has done is make sure they have a place to go that they have family," said McCulloh.

"Cheryl, thank you so much for nominating John for the Pay It Forward award," said Lindsey Osborne, with Ascentra Credit Union. "The great work he is doing with the Special Athletes of Clinton County truly exemplifies the motto at Ascentra which is listening, caring and doing what's right so on behalf of Ascentra here is $300 so that you can Pay It Forward to John."

With John working hand in hand with United Way in Clinton every step of the way Cheryl was able to convince him to come to their office before he officially retires.

"Thanks so much for coming, John I have a surprise for you on behalf of WQAD and Ascentra Credit Union you've been selected for the Pay It Forward Award and you recieved $300 to use as you wish," said McCulloh.

"I just try to make it as good as I can for them it makes me feel good," said Christiansen.

It's all for the love of the game.

"It gives them a chance to stay healthy and compete with their peers," said Christansen.

Keeping himself active at the same time but nearing 90, John is ready to take a step back and retire and let someone new continue in his footsteps.

All of the money will go right back in to the program the new director will put it to good use.

