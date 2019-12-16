Missouri agency requests state money to fight fatal disease

Posted 11:44 am, December 16, 2019, by

A Missouri agency is asking the state for more funding to combat Legionnaires’ disease.

The severe form of pneumonia has sickened more than 800 people in the state over the last five years.

A picture taken on May 17, 2019 shows a culture of the Legionella pneumophila bacteria which causes Legionnaires' disease at the UZ Gent hospital. (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK / AFP via Getty Images)

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the state has increased its response to the disease and that current state laboratory staff are unable to complete all duties in documents submitted to state budget officials.

Missouri officials requested funding for a lab scientist and want the state to hire two environmental public health specialists and one epidemiology specialist. They would handle fieldwork duties and an influx of Legionella testing samples.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.