Hundreds show up for Hy-Vee’s Hams for the Holidays initiative in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Staff from Hy-Vee, in partnership with Hormel foods and first responders, helped give out 400 hams to Quad City area residents on December 16.

It's all part of their 3rd Annual Hams for the Holidays initiative, a program that is helping to feed area families in need.

The event was held at 5:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, Iowa.

A total of 9 other cities are participating in this year's initiative.

Store manager Jeramie Guy told News 8 that the annual giveaway sparks joy within him.

"HyVee has been a place I`ve worked since I was a kid and being part of the community has always been installed in me as an employee," said Guy.

The first person in line on Dec. 16, Kim Cross, said she will take the ham home, cook it, then bring it to the homeless.

That's one example of how the free hams help feed families in need.

Over the years, this initiative has helped Hy-Vee give away more than 10,000 hams, according to Guy.

There is one more Hams for the Holidays event in the WQAD Viewing Area. It will take place at 5:00 p.m. at the Public Safety Building in Galesburg, Illinois on Thursday December 19.