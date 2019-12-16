It’s snowy out there! Click here for all delays and closings

GMQC HOLLY JOLLY WEEK: Day 1 Includes Furry Friends and Creative Cookies

Happy Holly Jolly Week Quad Cities!

Every year, Good Morning Quad Cities provides you with some fun and festive segments to celebrate the holiday season.

For Day 1 of Holly Jolly Week, we had some special guests – reindeer and a baker!

Tiphanie Cannon, Owner of Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie in downtown Davenport, joined us in the News 8 Kitchen. She showed us how to make Slice & Bake Cookies, similar to the ones she made during her appearance on Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge.”

Meanwhile, Eric took a trip down to Canton, Illinois to visit Snowman's Reindeer Farm. They are incredible animals and we learned a lot from the Snowman Family:

