Fire destroys Iowa mobile home, $8k in damages

TAMA, Iowa– A fire overtook a mobile home in Tama Township Sunday night causing $8,000 in damages and completely destroying the property.

The Burlington Fire Department found the mobile home in Green Acres Mobile Home Park in Tama completely engulfed in flames just after 11 p.m., according to a statement from Fire Marshal Mark Crooks.

Firefighters extinguished the flames by 12:20 a.m., the statement said.

The man living in the single wide mobile home was not there at the time of the fire. The mobile home and its contents are considered a total loss estimated at $8,000.

A mobile home and a car nearby were also damaged from the fire’s heat.

An investigation is ongoing, but the cause of the fire is not considered intentional.

There were no reported injuries.