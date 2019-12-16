Car hits retaining wall on Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf

Posted 10:43 am, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:44AM, December 16, 2019

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A woman crashed her car on the side of Forest Grove Road after having a medical situation behind the wheel.

A spokesperson from the City of Bettendorf said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, December 15.  The 31-year-old woman was driving a 2015 Kia Rio when she lost control of her car and crossed over the opposite direction of traffic and went off the road.

The Kia stopped after it hit a retaining wall, said the spokesperson from Bettendorf.  The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

There was nobody else in the car and there were no other vehicles involved.

