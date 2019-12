EAST MOLINE, Illinois– Two people were taken to the hospital after a house in East Moline caught fire Monday morning.

A house in the 2500 block of 7 1/2 Street in East Moline caught fire just after 7:30 a.m.

There were two people inside the house and they both were taken to a nearby hospital.

News 8 is waiting to hear back about what injuries they suffered.

