An annual fundraiser brought Christmas early for 150 Quad Cities kids.

On Monday, December 16, Bikes for Brains gave away bicycles - and helmets - to needy kids. The fundraiser has been gifting these bikes for nearly 20 years.

"This is a surprise to many of (the kids) and the look on their faces when they walk in the room, seeing all the bikes, that is very special," said Sandy Seeley-Copley with Bikes for Brains.

Each year the program runs on donations from the community.