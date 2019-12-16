12 Days of Christmas: Necker’s Jewelers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- This holiday season WQAD News 8 and participating sponsors are bringing viewers the 12 Days of Christmas. Find gift ideas for your loved ones and register to win a prize from each day’s sponsor!

We started the contest Monday, December 2nd, and each weekday on News 8 at 11 a.m., WQAD News 8 is featuring a business with gift ideas for the holidays.

Starting at noon each day, enter to win a prize or prizes from that day’s featured business. You will have 24 hours to register to win that day’s featured prize(s).

Remember… it is a new contest every day! You must register each day for that day’s prize. Contest period starts at noon and runs until 11:59 a.m. the following day.

Monday, December 16th, we featured Necker's Jewelers, and Abby Rock joined us to tell us about their holiday offerings. You have until 11:59 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17th to register to win a $500 gift certificate.