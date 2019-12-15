× Whiteside County deputies find Rock Falls man dead in home

ROCK FALLS, Illinois — The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department reports that it found a dead body in a Rock Falls home early Sunday morning.

The department said that deputies made the discovery at about 1:30 a.m. when responding to a call reporting the death at a Rock Falls residence.

After the body of a male subject was found, preliminary investigation began and the death was ruled a homicide.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department is currently conducting an investigation into the homicide and does not have more information to reveal at this time. The department says that the incident appears to be isolated and that there is no immediate danger to the public.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by Sterling and Rock Falls Police Departments, Illinois State Police , Illinois State Police Crime Scene and Whiteside County Coroner Office