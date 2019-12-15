Local gun safety advocates hold vigil after anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- The Quad Cities chapter of a national gun safety group held a vigil to remember the victims of one of the United States' most horrifying mass shooting incidents Sunday evening.

The organization, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, held the service at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec 15, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities. The group is also holding similar events across the country to honor the seventh anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting.

Members of many communities, including the Newtown Action Alliance, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities, and the general public attended the vigil to honor the 26 lives taken at Sandy Hook.

The victims, 20 schoolchildren and 6 educators, were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec 14, 2012. The incident is still the second deadliest mass shooting to take place at a school,.