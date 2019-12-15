Davenport police collecting toys and money for annual Christmas drive through Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Davenport Police are gathering outside of North Park Mall to raise donations for children in domestic violence shelters this weekend.

The collection is part of the Davenport Police Association's annual Christmas Toy Drive, which has been running since 2002.

The drive raises money for and sends toys to children involved in Family Resources Domestic Violence Shelters, Child Advocate programs (victims of sex assaults and other at risk programs) and supports the Family Resources Adopt a Family Program.\

The association said that the Davenport Fire Department paid them a visit and made a hefty donation Saturday afternoon.

Officers will be accepting donations at their location in Davenport at North Park Mall near Firestone until 5 p.m on Sunday, Dec 15.