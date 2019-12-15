1-3 inches of snow expected to fall through Sunday night with below freezing temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Areas of light snow will continue to advance in this evening with the more steadier bands remaining south of the Quad Cities. Pavement temperatures remain below freezing, so it’s likely a few slick spots will develop with this activity. Total snowfall accumulations will be less than one inch north of I-80, up to an inch around the immediate Quad Cities, and one to three inches south of I-80. All of the snow will come to an end before sunrise Monday morning. Some patchy freezing drizzle will also be possible south of the Quad Cities later tonight, causing more slick spots in places. That’s where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued.

Once the snow leaves Monday morning plenty of clouds will be left behind for the rest of the day. Another area of low pressure will develop to our south and keep the clouds in place. This will make for another cold day with highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

Whatever snow that does manage to stick won’t be hanging around for very long this week. Already a nice warming trend arrives by Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky and highs rising into the middle 30s.

We will fall back again by Wednesday as colder temperatures work back into the region. A weak front will bring down this colder air mass briefly, but don’t expect any snow with this transition as the region will be starved of any workable moisture levels.

After Wednesday another robust warming trend comes back as highs quickly move through the 40s into next weekend and beyond. Chances for a white Christmas continue to decline as this mild pattern looks to hold through much of the next week and a half to two weeks. Any sizeable storm systems also look few and far between during this time period.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke