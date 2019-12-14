× Bitter cold air and Monday’s snow chances

Temperatures are going to be much colder today as we see winds streaming in from the north. Our high today will only be just about 31° and will be reached in the later morning hours. After that we are on a steady decline to our bitter low of 15° tonight.

Winds are going to be on the gustier side as well. Gusts up to 20 MPH possible which will cause those feels-like temperatures to be in the teens and 20s for much of the afternoon. We will begin our Saturday with mostly cloudy skies but clouds will break a little in the afternoon so we should see some peaks of sunshine!

Conditions are going to be quiet through tonight and into Sunday afternoon. Things will begin to change as we head into the evening hours on Sunday as the awaited storm system begins to impact some of our hometowns.

Confidence continues to be gained as we get closer to Sunday night. Timing for the system will be Sunday night through much of Monday. This means to expect on and off snow all day or light snow for a long period of time. When it comes to amounts and who will be impacted most, it is likely that the farther south you are from the Quad City metro area, the more snow you will see. Areas north of the Quad Cities will see much less. We will know more on exact amounts tonight, be sure to check back in for the latest updates.

After Monday we will enter a relatively quiet pattern and temperatures will finally get above freezing on Thursday.