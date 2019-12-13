YOUR MONEY with Mark: Initial trade agreement reached between the U.S. and China

Posted 8:09 am, December 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:16AM, December 13, 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- President Donald Trump is signing off on an initial trade agreement with the country, according to U.S. officials and others familiar with it.

Leaders say the agreement would avoid new U.S. tariffs and cut the rates of existing ones, in exchange for a Chinese promise to buy American farm goods. Both counties have haggled over specifics for months.

