WIU moves on to nationwide search for new president

MACOMB, Illinois — Leaders with Western Illinois University have decided to conduct a nationwide search for the university’s next president.

On Friday, December 13, the Board of Trustees was faced with the decision on whether to appoint Dr. Martin Abraham as the university’s 12th president. They decided to move forward and create a search committee to look for other candidates.

Abraham will continue to serve as the interim president until a permanent president is hired. He was appointed into the role in July.

“We have greatly appreciated Dr. Abraham’s efforts as acting and interim president, and we look forward to a continued working relationship,” said BOT Chair Polly Radosh.

Going forward, the Board of Trustees plans to solicit bids for a presidential search firm. The search committee will be made up of faculty, staff, students, alumni, as well as community members from Macomb and the Quad Cities.