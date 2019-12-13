× Two injured when car collides with truck tractor in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Illinois — Two people were injured when the driver of a car tried to pass a truck tractor that was turning.

The two vehicles were driving along IL Route 135 near 60th Street around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, according to a statement from the Illinois State Police. As the truck made a wide right turn into a field entrance, the driver of a Ford Focus tried to pass.

Police said the Focus wound up hitting the truck’s front passenger side wheel. Both the driver and passenger of the Focus were taken to a Galesburg hospital for treatment.

Charges were pending, according to police.