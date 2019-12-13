× Track of potential winter storm becoming a bit more clear

Plenty of gray skies has highlighted our day along with temperatures mainly in the mid to upper 30s for the afternoon.

We’ll extend the cloud cover overnight as a weak disturbance slides just to our north. This will locally saturate the air enough and combined with temperatures around the freezing mark could lead to a light mix. Focus will be more north of the Quad Cities. Not much of a concern in seeing slick roads through Saturday morning but always good to be cautious.

This will lead to a seasonally cold Saturday with highs in the lower 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

Brighter skies will prevail on Sunday but it will still be the weekend’s coldest with highs in the 20s.

We are continuing to keep an eye on the potential winter storm that will impact parts of the area on Sunday night and carry through Monday. We have seen the track trending just a touch south which puts the area on the periphery of this snow band with the main snowfall axis even farther south. The system is making its way inland on the west coast later today which will allow us more data to work with. This will give us a more confident forecast on its track as well as the potential snowfall amounts for the area.

No matter what the final track may be, temperatures will remain sub-freezing for daytime highs for most of next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

