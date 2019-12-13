× Salvation army holds Bears-Packers rivalry donation challenge at Sam’s Club

DAVENPORT, Iowa- In honor of the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers rivalry, Quad City residents can show their support for their favorite team and help The Salvation Army at Sam’s Club in Davenport.

Fans of each team will be ringing bells with special Red Kettles sporting each team’s logo between 3 p.m.- 7 p.m., Saturday, December 14, at the Sam’s Club location on Elmore Avenue in Davenport.

It’s a chance to show your team spirit and donate. The Salvation Army will announce the “winner” of the rivalry Saturday night.