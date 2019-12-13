× Rock Island man charged with 1st degree murder

Davenport, Iowa- A Rock Island man is charged with murder after police say he committed murder back in November.

According to police, Aaron Beeman, 32, of Rock Island has been charged with murder 1st degree and felon in possession of a firearm. He is currently being held at Scott County Jail.

Police say on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, around 11:01p.m., Aaron Beeman, “willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation shot the victim with a firearm.” Beeman’s second charge is a result of being prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previously convicted felony from 2004.